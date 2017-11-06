Saudi Prince and 7 others DEAD after helicopter crash

A transport helicopter carrying Saudi Prince Mansour bin Muqrin has crashed near the border with Yemen. Mansour bin Muqrin and seven other officials he was travelling with has died.

Mansour bin Muqrin was the son of former Crown Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz who was stripped of the Crown Prince title by the current King, in favour of Muhammad bin Nayef in 2015. This year, Muhammad bin Nayef himself was removed as Crown Prince in favour of the current Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Mansour bin Muqrin, in addition to supervising the building of schools, was the vice chief of the Assir region which has come under frequent attack from Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Full story: theduran.com

By Adam Garrie

The Duran