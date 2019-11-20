British expat tries to stop Thai man from jumping from pedestrian bridge in Pattaya

British expat tries to stop Thai man from jumping from pedestrian bridge in Pattaya1 min read
Pattaya – A British man has tried to save a Thai man jumping from a pedestrian bridge in Central Pattaya this afternoon.
Lt Col Naetithorn Rattanasuchanan of the Pattaya City Police was notified of the incident at 5:30PM at the pedestrian bridge on Sukhumwit Road.
Police, emergency responders and The Pattaya News rushed to the scene to find the Thai man, 45 year old Boontieng Saokaew, on the ground under the bridge moaning in pain.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News