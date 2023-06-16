Thai government must brace for El Niño
Experts are warning Thailand to brace for unusually low average rainfall that may lead to drought as a result of the El Niño weather pattern.
El Niño could reduce Thailand’s rice output by up to 6 percent this year
Therefore, the government must take proactive action with a comprehensive water management plan to minimise its impact, they say.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST
