Thai government must brace for El Niño

TN June 16, 2023 0
Farmers in Thailand

Farmers in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Experts are warning Thailand to brace for unusually low average rainfall that may lead to drought as a result of the El Niño weather pattern.

El Niño could reduce Thailand’s rice output by up to 6 percent this year

Therefore, the government must take proactive action with a comprehensive water management plan to minimise its impact, they say.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Thai ice cream in the shape of a temple tile, displayed in Wat Arun.

Ice Cream Bars with Temple’s Tile Patterns Popular among Tourists

TN June 16, 2023 0
JAS-39 Gripen landing

Royal Thai Air Force Reportedly Plans to Buy New Fighter Jets from Sweden

TN June 16, 2023 0
Thai bananas

Thai Bananas Set to Generate 1.07 Billion Baht as Demand Soars in Japan

TN June 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Farmers in Thailand

Thai government must brace for El Niño

TN June 16, 2023 0
Thai ice cream in the shape of a temple tile, displayed in Wat Arun.

Ice Cream Bars with Temple’s Tile Patterns Popular among Tourists

TN June 16, 2023 0
JAS-39 Gripen landing

Royal Thai Air Force Reportedly Plans to Buy New Fighter Jets from Sweden

TN June 16, 2023 0
Thai bananas

Thai Bananas Set to Generate 1.07 Billion Baht as Demand Soars in Japan

TN June 16, 2023 0
A Royal Thai air force firefighter rolls a water hose

Fire Heavily Damages Warehouse Near Pattaya

TN June 16, 2023 0