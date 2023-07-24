Ombudsman Asks Charter Court to Rule on Pita’s Rejection

TN July 24, 2023 0
The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok

The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok. Photo: Xiengyod.




BANGKOK, July 24 (TNA) -The Ombudsman has resolved to submit a petition to the Constitutional Court for a ruling on whether the parliament’s resolution to reject the renomination of Move Forward Party leader for prime minister was unconstitutional.

Thai PM selection sitting this Thursday now in limbo

The office will also ask the court to postpone the next PM vote, now scheduled for July 27 until it delivers a ruling.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

