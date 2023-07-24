Thai PM selection sitting this Thursday now in limbo

TN July 24, 2023 0
View of the Parliament of Thailan

Chamber of the National Assembly of Thailand, parliament house. Photo: The Official Site of The Prime Minister of Thailand by พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์. CC BY 2.0.




House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said today (Monday) that his legal team will have to listen to the opinions of the House and Senate whips about whether the joint sitting of parliament, to select the prime minister, scheduled for this Thursday, will be postponed.

Coalition including Move Forward unlikely to prevail: Pheu Thai

The whips are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, he said, adding that he needs to hear the views of the eight coalition parties as well.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



