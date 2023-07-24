Ten Injured in Fireworks Factory Explosion in Chiang Mai









CHIANG MAI, July 24 (TNA) – An explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in Doi Saket District, Chiang Mai, causing 10 injuries and damage to both the factory and nearby houses.

The explosion at about 1 p.m. was accompanied by a loud blast and a plume of smoke rising into the sky, visible from a distance. Initial reports indicate that 10 people have been injured and rescue workers have sent them to hospital.

