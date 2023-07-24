Thai Police Nationwide Gun Crackdown Leads to Seizures and Arrests

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police

Nissan Sylphy car at Provincial Police Training Center Division 2, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Police have released the results of an extensive month-long crackdown on illegal weapons, seizing a significant number of guns and ammunition while apprehending as many as 966 suspects. The crackdown, launched on July 1, saw law enforcement agencies raid 1,658 targets nationwide in an effort to curb criminal activities associated with them.

Gunfight leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded after wedding party in Surat Thani

Royal Thai Police Deputy Police Chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol disclosed that as of July 21, the results of the operation include the confiscation of 911 illegal firearms, along with 44,540 rounds of assorted ammunition. In addition to the weapons and ammunition, the authorities also managed to seize two explosives and 6,239 methamphetamine pills.

