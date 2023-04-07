Chiang Mai governor asks employers to allow staff to work from home

April 7, 2023 TN
Pollution in Thailand.

Pollution in Thailand. City buildings seen through smoke haze. Photo: PxHere.




As air pollution from PM2.5 dust and forest fire smoke in Chiang Mai has exceeded the safety level, with the problem likely to get worse, Governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn sought cooperation from both the private and public sectors yesterday, by allowing their staff to work from home today (Friday).

Chiang Mai's Air Pollution Rises to Alarming Level

In the official request, the private and government sectors were asked to allow their staff to work from home, if doing so would not adversely affect public services or ability of companies to continue doing business.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



