Koh Larn sullied by tourist overload as waste mounts

Mountains of trash in Koh Tao
Pattaya City is being encouraged to adopt a series of measures to curb waste and other environmental issues associated with the overwhelming number of tourists visiting the nearby island of Koh Larn on a daily basis.

Among the 13 points on the list of recommendations presented on Monday by a team from Silpakorn University, which was tasked with researching problems facing five of the country’s most popular islands, was the idea of imposing an entry fee on tourists, said Asst Prof Panita Wongmahadlek, head of the team.

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

