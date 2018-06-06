Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Drunk "Police" officer threatens to shoot people at condo in Pattaya

A so far unidentified man claiming to be a special forces Thai Police Officer threatened another driver at the Niran Grand Condo at 7am Sunday Morning.

Mr. Bansung Nanamchiaw, 47, was chatting with a friend at the condo through his car window and had had left plenty of room for other vehicles to pass. All of a sudden, a white BMW with license plates of 1276 starting honking his horn nonstop and then allegedly yelled at him and his friend that he was special forces and would kill them.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

