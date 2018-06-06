Drunk “Police” officer threatens to shoot people at condo in Pattaya

A so far unidentified man claiming to be a special forces Thai Police Officer threatened another driver at the Niran Grand Condo at 7am Sunday Morning.

Mr. Bansung Nanamchiaw, 47, was chatting with a friend at the condo through his car window and had had left plenty of room for other vehicles to pass. All of a sudden, a white BMW with license plates of 1276 starting honking his horn nonstop and then allegedly yelled at him and his friend that he was special forces and would kill them.

