PHUKET: Heavy downpours across the island brought traffic a standstill on major roads and caused a minor landslide on the coastal road north of Patong this morning (June 5).

Traffic Police in Patong have warned of flooded roads and intersections in the tourism town, while traffic remains backed up along major roads across the island.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News