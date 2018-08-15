PM riled at Islamic dress row

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Education Ministry Tuesday to settle a dispute over a ban on students wearing Islamic dress at a school in Pattani in the insurgency-plagued deep South.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting, he said a deputy education minister was told to hold a meeting to determine whether the clothing was considered appropriate to wear in class.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
42 waterfalls in national parks closed temporarily
-
Thailand Post highlights innovations in postal system
-
Sudanese Immigrant Deemed to Be Behind Suspected Terror Attack in UK
-
‘Dozens Dead’ in Italy after Huge Section of Genoa Motorway Bridge Collapses
-
Tropical storm “Bebinca” to bring more rain to North, Northeast Aug 16-17