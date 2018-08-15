Sri Dit waterfall in Thung Salaeng Luang National Park, Phitsanulok
42 waterfalls in national parks closed temporarily

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has announced a temporary closure of 42 waterfalls in national parks across the country in wake of the looming rainy season.

Spokesman of the department Mr Sompote Maneerat said Tuesday that officials at each national park were told to closely monitor water situation in the waterfalls and to immediately sound an alert if water level has risen to a point deemed endangering visiting tourists.

