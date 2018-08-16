Taxis at Victory Monument, Bangkok
Bangkok

Cabbie Fined for Watching Sex Scene While Driving

By TN / August 16, 2018

BANGKOK — Transport officials on Wednesday punished a taxi driver after he allegedly watched a movie’s sex scene in full view of his female passenger last week.

After complaints of the incident gained attention on social media, Wirat Promthai was fined 1,000 baht for “causing a nuisance to a passenger” and another 1,000 baht for not wearing his uniform while driving. The driver maintained he had no ill intent.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

