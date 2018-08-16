Cabbie Fined for Watching Sex Scene While Driving





BANGKOK — Transport officials on Wednesday punished a taxi driver after he allegedly watched a movie’s sex scene in full view of his female passenger last week.

After complaints of the incident gained attention on social media, Wirat Promthai was fined 1,000 baht for “causing a nuisance to a passenger” and another 1,000 baht for not wearing his uniform while driving. The driver maintained he had no ill intent.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article