Bars in Walking Street, Pattaya
Chiang Mai

Two Chiang Mai pubs raided for allowing underage drinking

By TN / August 16, 2018

Police, troops and Interior Ministry officials joined forces to raid two pubs near a university in Chiang Mai for allowing underage patrons to enter.

The first raid was carried out at 11.30pm at the Pen Tor pub, located some 300 metres away from the Maejo University in Chiang Mai’s Sansai district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

