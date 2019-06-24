Weathermen warn of heavy rain, strong winds in the South of Thailand





The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its 3rd consecutive weather warning in 24 hours to inform the people of heavy rain in the South and strong winds and high seas.

In the latest warning, issued at 6am today (Monday), the TMD reported that, from 24th to 27th June, the strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the East and South. People in the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

