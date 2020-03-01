Sun. Mar 1st, 2020

Transgender arrested after attacking American tourist with Sodium Hydroxide in Pattaya

Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya. Photo: Joseph Hunkins / flickr.


Pattaya – A transgender suspect has been arrested Pattaya Police confirm after attacking an American tourist in Pattaya with Sodium Hydroxide near Second Road this weekend.

The victim, who was not named by police, was walking near soi 6 and Second Road alone in the very early hours of the morning when the suspect approached him, allegedly offering sexual services.

