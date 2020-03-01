Thailand confirms first death from patient with Coronavirus





Bangkok – Thailand has confirmed the first death in the country from complications arising from the novel Coronavirus and Dengue fever, a 35 year old Thai man, The Thai Public Health Ministry and Doctor Taweesin Wissanuyotin announced at a press conference on March 1.

The victim is a 35 year old Thai man who previously had been tested on January 27 for dengue fever and health complications.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

