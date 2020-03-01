Sun. Mar 1st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Health Ministry announces the country’s 42nd confirmed Coronavirus case

1 min read
18 mins ago TN
Ambulances at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Ambulances of Suvarnabhumi International Airport AOT Medical Clinic. Photo: Mattes.


Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health today announced the country’s 42nd confirmed COVID-19 case, as health officials attempt to trace his family, colleagues and anyone else with whom the patient has been in recent contact, so they can be screened.

Public health permanent secretary Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai said that the new patient is a 21-year old man, working as a sales person, who may have contracted the virus from someone visiting Thailand. He began to experience flu like symptoms on Monday this week and visited a private hospital on Tuesday, where he tested positive for COVID-19. He has now been transferred to Nopparat Ratchathani Hospital for treatment.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand confirms first death from patient with Coronavirus

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three Thai Passengers Placed under Monitoring for Coronavirus

22 mins ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus: Passengers from Sapporo asked to report to health officials

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Transgender arrested after attacking American tourist with Sodium Hydroxide in Pattaya

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand confirms first death from patient with Coronavirus

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Health Ministry announces the country’s 42nd confirmed Coronavirus case

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Three Thai Passengers Placed under Monitoring for Coronavirus

22 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close