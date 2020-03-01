Thai Health Ministry announces the country’s 42nd confirmed Coronavirus case

Thai Health Ministry announces the country’s 42nd confirmed Coronavirus case1 min read
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health today announced the country’s 42nd confirmed COVID-19 case, as health officials attempt to trace his family, colleagues and anyone else with whom the patient has been in recent contact, so they can be screened.
Public health permanent secretary Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai said that the new patient is a 21-year old man, working as a sales person, who may have contracted the virus from someone visiting Thailand. He began to experience flu like symptoms on Monday this week and visited a private hospital on Tuesday, where he tested positive for COVID-19. He has now been transferred to Nopparat Ratchathani Hospital for treatment.
By Thai PBS World