BANGKOK, Feb 29 (TNA) – Three Thai women travelling from countries and a territory with risks of Covid-19 infections have been placed under monitoring during screening processes at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

He said Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) reported the screening measures put three Thai women, aged between 23 – 35 years under monitoring.

