A Grab passenger has posted a video of taxi motorcyclists from a local queue attacking her motorcycle driver on Sukhumvit 48 Road in Klong Toey district on Monday.

Facebook user Amittaa Phongsawat posted a seven-second video showing three motorcyclists registered with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) attacking her app-based motorcycle service driver.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

