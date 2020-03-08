Search underway for 80 escaping Thai workers returning from South Korea

Search underway for 80 escaping Thai workers returning from South Korea1 min read
Authorities are searching for about 80 Thais who arrived, in a group of 200 on four flights, at Suvarnabhumi international airport yesterday after returning from working illegally in South Korea. They managed to escape from a restricted area as they were about to be escorted to Sattahip naval base for COVID-19 screening prior to being quarantined.
Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutaecha did not give details of how the returnees managed to escape, but he said today that he had instructed the Disease Control Department director-general Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai to find the names and addresses of the escapees from the list of all the returnees yesterday and to try to locate them, so they can enter their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World