PHUKET: No people were injured in a fire that broke out in a massage shop at the southern end of Patong this morning (Mar 7), officials have confirmed.

Paitoon Ponrop, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong), said his firefighters were informed of the fire at about 8am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts