A Cambodian infant was killed and several other Cambodian migrant workers were injured when an apparently overloaded passenger van in which they were travelling from Narathiwat bound for Sakaew province ploughed into a roadside ditch in Kui Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan early Sunday morning.

The van driver, identified as Sorae Suenee, was also seriously injured in the accident which occurred in Tambon Kok Kien, Kui Buri district.

By Thai PBS