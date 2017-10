PHUKET: A male Russian tourist was pulled unconscious from the water at Karon Beach by beach operators and tourists today (Oct 15). He was later pronounced dead at Patong Hospital.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command stationed at the Tourist Help Centre in Karon Municipality received a report that a tourist had drowned at a section of beach close to Karon Circle at 10am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News