Over 20 sea turtles beach and most die in Phuket and Phang-nga in two months





More than 20 sea turtles landed on two beaches in Phuket and Phang-nga provinces and most of them died with the rest being seriously injured with little chance of survival in the past two months, said Thorn Thamrongnavaswasdi, vice dean of the fisheries faculty of Kasetsart University, on Saturday.

The marine scientist said that more than 20 green turtles and Olive rieley turtles were found on Mai Khao beach in the Sirinart national park in Phuket and the beach in Thai Muang national park in Phang-nga province in the past two months.

