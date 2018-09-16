Nigerian, Kiwi, Thai charged in Bangkok meth bust

A Nigerian man and a Thai woman have been charged with delivering 2,060 grams of crystal methamphetamine (“ice”) to a New Zealand man at a Bangkok hotel on Saturday.
A source at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Sunday initial investigation determined that John Oimma Emeka and Wararat Chansod, both 42, had reserved the hotel room where the alleged delivery took place.
Full story: The Nation
By Kornkamon Aksorndech
The Nation
