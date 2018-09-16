Suvarnabhumi Airport introduces self-service immigration kiosks

SAMUT PRAKARN, 16th September 2018 (NNT) – Hong Kong travelers can now pass through customs faster at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, using newly-introduced self-service immigration kiosks.
Two automated passport control kiosks made their debut at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday, welcoming travelers from Hong Kong.
Getting through airport customs used to take 30-45 minutes. But with the latest self-service machines, it takes less than 20 seconds.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
