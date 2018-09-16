Suvarnabhumi Airport introduces self-service immigration kiosks

Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok
September 16, 2018

SAMUT PRAKARN, 16th September 2018 (NNT) – Hong Kong travelers can now pass through customs faster at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, using newly-introduced self-service immigration kiosks.

Two automated passport control kiosks made their debut at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday, welcoming travelers from Hong Kong.

Getting through airport customs used to take 30-45 minutes. But with the latest self-service machines, it takes less than 20 seconds.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

