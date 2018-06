Veterinarians tried unsuccessfully to save a green sea turtle which beached ashore at Laem Chabang deep-sea port last week, but managed to keep it alive for just two days before it died apparently from plastic scraps in its stomach.

The green sea turtle was found on the beach of Laem Chabang port on June 4 and then it was sent to the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre for emergency treatment.

By Thai PBS