Air Asia announces 32 flight cancellations on Sunday

Air Asia has announced the cancellation of 32 regional flights through southern China scheduled on Sunday as they are expected to be affected by Typhoon Mangkhut.
The affected return flights are Phuket-Macao, Don Mueang-Hong Kong, Don Mueang-Macao, Don Mueang-Shantou, Chiang Mai-Hong Kong, Utapao-Macao, Phuket-Hong Kong, Chiang Mai-Macao, Don Mueang-Kwangchow and Don Mueang-Shenzhen.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.