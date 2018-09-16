AirAsia X Airbus A330-300 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport
Air Asia announces 32 flight cancellations on Sunday

By TN / September 16, 2018

Air Asia has announced the cancellation of 32 regional flights through southern China scheduled on Sunday as they are expected to be affected by Typhoon Mangkhut.

The affected return flights are Phuket-Macao, Don Mueang-Hong Kong, Don Mueang-Macao, Don Mueang-Shantou, Chiang Mai-Hong Kong, Utapao-Macao, Phuket-Hong Kong, Chiang Mai-Macao, Don Mueang-Kwangchow and Don Mueang-Shenzhen.

