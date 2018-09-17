Lao man arrested for alleged murder of Thai grandmother, child

A Lao welder was arrested in Mukdahan Sunday night while waiting to cross the Mekong after fleeing Samut Prakan where he allegedly robbed and killed a grocery store owner and her granddaughter earlier in the day.
Mukdahan immigration police were joined by troops in arresting Phu La, 22, while he was drinking beer in front of a grocery store in Ban Na Po Noi village on the bank of the Mekong River in Mukdahan’s Muang district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
