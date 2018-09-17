Mukdahan Haw Kaew Observation Deck
Isan

Lao man arrested for alleged murder of Thai grandmother, child

By TN / September 17, 2018

A Lao welder was arrested in Mukdahan Sunday night while waiting to cross the Mekong after fleeing Samut Prakan where he allegedly robbed and killed a grocery store owner and her granddaughter earlier in the day.

Mukdahan immigration police were joined by troops in arresting Phu La, 22, while he was drinking beer in front of a grocery store in Ban Na Po Noi village on the bank of the Mekong River in Mukdahan’s Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close