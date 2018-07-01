Santol fruit festival kicks off in Lopburi

LOPBURI, 1st July 2018 (NNT) – Various agencies in Lopburi province are putting together their annual fruit festival at Lopburi District Office.

The festival is expected to boost the consumption of santol, Lopburi’s economic fruit, and raise awareness of the importance of agriculture to Lopburi farmers and consumers. Santol yields are especially high in June and July. Top quality santol is grown in the subdistricts of Ngew Rai, Pho Kao Ton and Talung.

