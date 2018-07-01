Thai girl eating Santol fruit
North

Santol fruit festival kicks off in Lopburi

By TN / July 1, 2018

LOPBURI, 1st July 2018 (NNT) – Various agencies in Lopburi province are putting together their annual fruit festival at Lopburi District Office.

The festival is expected to boost the consumption of santol, Lopburi’s economic fruit, and raise awareness of the importance of agriculture to Lopburi farmers and consumers. Santol yields are especially high in June and July. Top quality santol is grown in the subdistricts of Ngew Rai, Pho Kao Ton and Talung.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
Tags:

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close