Thai primary students win U.S. World Hip Hop Dance Championship

By TN / August 16, 2018

BANGKOK, 16 August 2018 (NNT) – A group of Thai junior Hip Hop dancers, who won the World Hip Hop Dance Championship 2018 in the United States, arrived in Thailand to a warm welcome at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Known by the name of Awesome Junior, the Thai team returned to Thailand on Wednesday after winning World Hip Hop Dance Championship in Arizona, USA. The team consists of five primary school students aged between 8 and 10 years old from Tosapond Wittaya School.

