August 11, 2020

Schools in Thailand to Resume On-Site Classes on August 13

Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok. Photo: Ray_LAC.


BANGKOK, Aug 11 (TNA) – The Office of The Basic Education Commission (OBEC) instructed all schools under its administration to resume on-site classes on Aug 13 while they are required to comply the stringent public health measures.

Minister of Education, Nataphol Teepsuwan said after a meeting of the ad hoc committee on easing Covid-19 restrictions on Aug 7 that the on-site classes were approved by the Prime Minister.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

