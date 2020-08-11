Schools in Thailand to Resume On-Site Classes on August 13





BANGKOK, Aug 11 (TNA) – The Office of The Basic Education Commission (OBEC) instructed all schools under its administration to resume on-site classes on Aug 13 while they are required to comply the stringent public health measures.

Minister of Education, Nataphol Teepsuwan said after a meeting of the ad hoc committee on easing Covid-19 restrictions on Aug 7 that the on-site classes were approved by the Prime Minister.

