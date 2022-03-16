March 16, 2022

Drinking Parties Allowed until 11pm in Bangkok

15 hours ago TN
Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok

Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok. Photo: Eustaquio Santimano / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, March 16 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) allows people at meetings, exhibitions and parties to drink alcoholic beverages until 11pm as new COVID-19 cases in the capital becomes stable.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang signed his order on the alcoholic consumption deadline for meeting venues and it took effect on March 15.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

The MahaNakhon tower in Bangkok is the tallest building in Thailand

Former deputy police chief son crashes Porsche into motorcycle, rider killed

4 days ago TN
The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

Three injured, one missing after oil tanker explosion and fire on Chao Phraya River

1 week ago TN
Billboard in Din Daeng, Bangkok

Bedridden man who had been hit by a rubber bullet fired by Thai police dies

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Wat Bowonniwet Vihara Rajavaravihara in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok

Funeral Prepared for Somdet Phra Wannarat

17 mins ago TN
Nok Air ATR 72-200 at Chiang Mai International Airport

Betong flights cancelled two days after inauguration

31 mins ago TN
Inside the Fukushima I Nuclear Power Plant

7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Fukushima, in northern Japan

36 mins ago TN
Road in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Six killed, 12 injured in highway crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan

15 hours ago TN
Court of Justice Thailand. Criminal Court Tower, Ratchadapisek Rd., Chatuchak, Bangkok

Thai man gets life sentence for murder of Swiss tourist in Phuket last August

15 hours ago TN