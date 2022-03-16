Drinking Parties Allowed until 11pm in Bangkok

Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok. Photo: Eustaquio Santimano / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.









BANGKOK, March 16 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) allows people at meetings, exhibitions and parties to drink alcoholic beverages until 11pm as new COVID-19 cases in the capital becomes stable.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang signed his order on the alcoholic consumption deadline for meeting venues and it took effect on March 15.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN






