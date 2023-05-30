Bangkok taxi driver fined Bt2,000, license suspended for overcharging

TN May 30, 2023 0
Pink taxi-meter in Bangkok

Pink Toyota Corolla taxi-meter in Bangkok. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




The Land Transport Department fined a taxi driver Bt2,000 and suspended his driving license for 90 days on Tuesday for overcharging a Taiwanese passenger.

Taxi driver fined ฿3k, driving license suspended for overcharging passenger

Kittipong, the driver, whose surname was not revealed, was summoned to meet the department’s transport inspection officials.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



