6.4-magnitude quake hits Myanmar, felt in in Northern Thailand and Bangkok
The Meteorological Department has reported an earthquake at 8.37AM with an epicenter in Myanmar. The earthquake’s coordinates are 21.189°N latitude and 99.344°E longitude.
Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes Mae Hong Son Province
It registered a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale and had a depth of 9 kilometers. The epicenter is located approximately 100 kilometers northwest of Mae Sai district in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province.
Residents in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Nan, and even the capital, Bangkok, reportedly felt the quake.
The department will provide additional details as they become available.
Source: National News Bureau of Thailand
National News Bureau of Thailand / facebook
