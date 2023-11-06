}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe .wp-subscribe-wrap p{margin:0;color:#fff}.wp-subscribe-wrap input{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box;width:100%;height:45px;margin:0;padding:10px 0;text-align:center;text-indent:10px;border:none;border-radius:0;-webkit-box-shadow:none;box-shadow:none}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-webkit-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input::-moz-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap input:-ms-input-placeholder{opacity:.8;color:inherit}.wp-subscribe-wrap .error,.wp-subscribe-wrap .thanks{margin-top:10px}.wp-subscribe-wrap .wp-subscribe-loader{display:none;padding:1em;text-align:center;vertical-align:top}.thanks,.error{display:none}} 6.4-magnitude quake hits Myanmar, felt in in Northern Thailand and Bangkok

6.4-magnitude quake hits Myanmar, felt in in Northern Thailand and Bangkok

TN November 17, 2023 0
Wat Phra That Khao Noi in Nan

9 meters tall Buddha at Wat Phra That Khao Noi in Nan. Photo: PxHere. CC0.

The Meteorological Department has reported an earthquake at 8.37AM with an epicenter in Myanmar. The earthquake’s coordinates are 21.189°N latitude and 99.344°E longitude.

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes Mae Hong Son Province

It registered a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale and had a depth of 9 kilometers. The epicenter is located approximately 100 kilometers northwest of Mae Sai district in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province.

Residents in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Nan, and even the capital, Bangkok, reportedly felt the quake.

The department will provide additional details as they become available.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / facebook

TN

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

