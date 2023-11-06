6.4-magnitude quake hits Myanmar, felt in in Northern Thailand and Bangkok

9 meters tall Buddha at Wat Phra That Khao Noi in Nan. Photo: PxHere. CC0.

The Meteorological Department has reported an earthquake at 8.37AM with an epicenter in Myanmar. The earthquake’s coordinates are 21.189°N latitude and 99.344°E longitude.

Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Shakes Mae Hong Son Province

It registered a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale and had a depth of 9 kilometers. The epicenter is located approximately 100 kilometers northwest of Mae Sai district in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province.

Residents in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Nan, and even the capital, Bangkok, reportedly felt the quake.

The department will provide additional details as they become available.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / facebook

