Cameroonian and Burmese arrested for alleged murder of Taiwanese man in Bangkok

Old buildings in the heart of Bangkok. Photo: panthai61 (Pixabay).

Police have arrested a Myanmar man and a Cameroonian on suspicion that they were involved in the murder of a Taiwanese man, whose body was found in a hotel room on Udomsuk Road in the Phra Khanong district of Bangkok yesterday.

Four Cameroonians, Three Thais Arrested in Isan over Face Mask Scam

The two suspects have been identified as Myanmar national Zwe Lin Pyae and John Agbor from Cameroon.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts