Cameroonian and Burmese arrested for alleged murder of Taiwanese man in Bangkok
Police have arrested a Myanmar man and a Cameroonian on suspicion that they were involved in the murder of a Taiwanese man, whose body was found in a hotel room on Udomsuk Road in the Phra Khanong district of Bangkok yesterday.
The two suspects have been identified as Myanmar national Zwe Lin Pyae and John Agbor from Cameroon.
