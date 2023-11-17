}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Cameroonian and Burmese arrested for alleged murder of Taiwanese man in Bangkok

TN November 17, 2023 0
Old buildings in Bangkok

Old buildings in the heart of Bangkok. Photo: panthai61 (Pixabay).

Police have arrested a Myanmar man and a Cameroonian on suspicion that they were involved in the murder of a Taiwanese man, whose body was found in a hotel room on Udomsuk Road in the Phra Khanong district of Bangkok yesterday.

Four Cameroonians, Three Thais Arrested in Isan over Face Mask Scam

The two suspects have been identified as Myanmar national Zwe Lin Pyae and John Agbor from Cameroon.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

