Australian Man Arrested at Phuket Airport After Handing Passport to Immigration Officers with Cocaine Inside

Australian Man Arrested at Phuket Airport After Handing Passport to Immigration Officers with Cocaine Inside

TN November 17, 2023 0
Phuket International Airport

Phuket International Airport in Phuket Island. Photo: Chung Lun Chiang / flickr.

A 26-year-old Australian man was arrested at Phuket International Airport after he arrived and handed his passport to officers with cocaine inside.

South African and Brazilians arrested, cocaine worth B51m seized at Thai airports

The Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that on Tuesday (November 14th) they arrested a 26-year-old Australian man at the international arrivals terminal. Seized from him was 0.17 grams of cocaine. He was taken to the Sakoo Police Station to face charges of importing category 2 drugs into the kingdom and illegal possession of category 2 drugs.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Leave a Reply

