Australian Man Arrested at Phuket Airport After Handing Passport to Immigration Officers with Cocaine Inside

A 26-year-old Australian man was arrested at Phuket International Airport after he arrived and handed his passport to officers with cocaine inside.

The Phuket Immigration told the Phuket Express that on Tuesday (November 14th) they arrested a 26-year-old Australian man at the international arrivals terminal. Seized from him was 0.17 grams of cocaine. He was taken to the Sakoo Police Station to face charges of importing category 2 drugs into the kingdom and illegal possession of category 2 drugs.

