Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai buildings damaged by Myanmar quake

TN November 18, 2023 0
Road in Chiang Rai city

Road in Mueang Chiang Rai, Northern Thailand. Photo: pxhere.

Thirteen hospitals and about 30 school buildings in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai have minor cracks following the earthquake, measuring at 6.7 magnitude on the Richter scale, which struck Kengtung in Myanmar’s Shan state on Friday morning.

6.4-magnitude quake hits Myanmar, felt in in Northern Thailand and Bangkok

According to Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, the shock wave caused cracking in 11 hospitals in Chiang Rai, two in Chiang Mai and one in the north-eastern province of Sakhon Nakhon.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

