Thailand and Microsoft Collaborate on AI and Cloud Technology
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, to advance artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology. This partnership, announced at the APEC Leaders’ Meeting 2023 in San Francisco, aims to boost Thailand’s economic competitiveness and digital innovation.
Google, Microsoft and AWS to invest B300bn in Thailand
Under the agreement, Microsoft will collaborate with Thai government agencies to enhance digital infrastructure in key sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and education. The partnership also focuses on cybersecurity enhancements and exploring data center investments in Thailand.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Paphamon Arayasukawat
National News Bureau of Thailand