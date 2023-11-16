Google, Microsoft and AWS to invest B300bn in Thailand
The government has announced it has successfully courted Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Microsoft to invest in Thailand, with a total investment worth about 300 billion baht.
Foreign Investment Flourishes in Thailand
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met executives from the three tech giants during his visit to the United States and succeeded in wooing them to invest in the kingdom.
