Google, Microsoft and AWS to invest B300bn in Thailand

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) office at CityCentre Five, 825 Town and Country Lane, Houston, Texas (USA). Photo: Tony Webster. CC BY 2.0.

The government has announced it has successfully courted Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google and Microsoft to invest in Thailand, with a total investment worth about 300 billion baht.

Foreign Investment Flourishes in Thailand

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin met executives from the three tech giants during his visit to the United States and succeeded in wooing them to invest in the kingdom.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Phusadee Arunmas

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts