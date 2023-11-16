}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Thai PM asks TikTok to open training center in Thailand

TN November 16, 2023 0
iPhone displaying Tik Tok app

iPhone displaying Tik Tok app. Photo: antonbe / Pixabay.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 16 (TNA) – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he asked a popular short-video platform TikTok executives to open a training centre in Thailand to help train Thais to use the platform to promote their services and products, showcasing Thailand’s soft-power.

Google, Microsoft and AWS to invest B300bn in Thailand

Mr Srettha said that he had met executives of the platform at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in San Francisco at 4.30pm on Tuesday local tiime of San Francisco. He said the meeting gave him no surprise because there are 43 million TikTok users in Thailand. It’s very high. Everybody likes to post their video clips on TikTok as it is one of the most popular platforms in Thailand. Therefore, this was the opportunity to see how the country and the platform could help each other.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

