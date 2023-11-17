Chinese Driver Crashes Car into Barrier in Pattaya, Passenger Seriously Injured

Road sign with directions to Bang Saen, Sriracha, Pattaya and Rayong at Khiri Nakorn Interchange Motorway. Photo: First Tanapot.

A Chinese man accidentally collided his car with a road barrier in the early hours of Friday morning. His Thai female passenger sustained serious head injuries.

The accident was reported to Banglamung police at 1 AM on November 17th, on a road alongside a railway in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Banglamung police officers and rescue workers rushed to the scene upon receiving the report.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

