Chinese Driver Crashes Car into Barrier in Pattaya, Passenger Seriously Injured
A Chinese man accidentally collided his car with a road barrier in the early hours of Friday morning. His Thai female passenger sustained serious head injuries.
The accident was reported to Banglamung police at 1 AM on November 17th, on a road alongside a railway in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Banglamung police officers and rescue workers rushed to the scene upon receiving the report.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
