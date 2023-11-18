}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Thai woman sought for 'masterminding' Taiwanese man's slaying in Bangkok

Thai woman sought for ‘masterminding’ Taiwanese man’s slaying in Bangkok

TN November 18, 2023 0
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Thai Police Pickup, Isuzu D-max belonging to Forensic Science, Royal Thai Police. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.

Police are seeking an arrest warrant for a Thai woman said to have masterminded the murder of a Taiwanese man in Bangkok, and are seeking help from Interpol to arrest another suspect from Vanuatu who reportedly fled the country.

Cameroonian and Burmese arrested for alleged murder of Taiwanese man in Bangkok

The move follows the arrest late Thursday of two men from Cameroon and Myanmar.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

