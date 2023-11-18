Thai woman sought for ‘masterminding’ Taiwanese man’s slaying in Bangkok

Police are seeking an arrest warrant for a Thai woman said to have masterminded the murder of a Taiwanese man in Bangkok, and are seeking help from Interpol to arrest another suspect from Vanuatu who reportedly fled the country.

Cameroonian and Burmese arrested for alleged murder of Taiwanese man in Bangkok

The move follows the arrest late Thursday of two men from Cameroon and Myanmar.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

