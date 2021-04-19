April 19, 2021

Chiang Mai Red Zones Expand to 7 Districts

32 mins ago TN
Pharmacy in Chiang Mai

A pharmacy in Chiang Mai. Photo: Giulia Molinari / flickr.


CHIANG MAI, April 19 (TNA) – Red COVID-19 control zones in the northern province have expanded to seven districts for effective disease control while Muang Chiang Mai district had the most cases exceeding 1,000.

The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office reported that as of April 18 the red zones were declared in seven districts namely Muang Chiang Mai district where there were 1,185 COVID-19 cases, San Sai (216), San Kamphaeng (104), Saraphi (100), Hang Dong (85), Mae Rim (78) and Doi Saket (60).

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

Chiang Mai Red Zones Expand to 7 Districts

