Chiang Mai Red Zones Expand to 7 Districts





CHIANG MAI, April 19 (TNA) – Red COVID-19 control zones in the northern province have expanded to seven districts for effective disease control while Muang Chiang Mai district had the most cases exceeding 1,000.

The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office reported that as of April 18 the red zones were declared in seven districts namely Muang Chiang Mai district where there were 1,185 COVID-19 cases, San Sai (216), San Kamphaeng (104), Saraphi (100), Hang Dong (85), Mae Rim (78) and Doi Saket (60).

