COVID cases fall to 1,394 on Monday, 3 more deaths





BANGKOK, April 19 (TNA) – The number of new COVID-19 cases rose at a slower pace over the past 24 hours but the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration warned people to cooperate with disease control measures; otherwise, the national health system would be overwhelmed.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson said that the country logged 1,390 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The total rose to 43,742, 14,851 of whom were at hospitals. The death toll increased by three to 104.

Dr Apisamai said one of the three new death cases was a man, 56, who had been a waiter at an entertainment place in Bangkok.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



