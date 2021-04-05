April 28, 2021

5 COVID-19 clusters in Nakhon Ratchasima

Bangkok Hospital in Korat

Bangkok Hospital in Korat (Nakhon Ratchasima). Photo: Mr.Conan.


The northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima had 76 Covid-19 cases, in five clusters partly linked to Bangkok’s Yaowarat area, over the past five days, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said on Thursday that Cluster 1 had 47 cases – people who attended a birthday party in Pak Chong district. Within the cluster, a group of friends who visited Yaowarat area in Bangkok tested positive for Covid-19 first.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS


