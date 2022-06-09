Parent sues Sri Racha teacher for the hospitalization of his 12-year-old daughter after making her do 60 squat jumps









A parent pressed charges against a female teacher for allegedly hospitalizing their 12-year-old daughter after punishing her by making her do 60 squat jumps.

A parent of a 12-year-old school girl went to the Sri Racha Police Station, yesterday, June 8th, to press charges against a female teacher who allegedly hospitalized their daughter by forcing her to do 60 squat jumps (a sitting and jumping version of a jumping jack) as a punishment. According to the father’s testimony, the girl was in medical care for six days and was discharged on May 31st.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

