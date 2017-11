A soldier helping Phetchaburi farmers drive elephants off their cropland was killed by one of the animals on Monday.

Residents of Tambon Padeng in Kaeng Krachan district were horrified to learn that Master Sergeant Supachat Khaengraeng, a 34-year-old member of the Thappraya Sua Task Force, had died from injuries inflicted by an elephant.

Full story: The Nation

By Anan Khongcharoen

The Nation